Volunteers spend another day building homes for WKBN Caring campaign

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Throughout the year, WKBN teams up with local organizations to make a difference in our community. We call the effort “Caring For Our Community.”

Today, volunteers from WKBN and Braking Point Recovery Center worked hard to build a house with Habitat for Humanity.

The organization builds homes for low-income families. It’s able to help so many families throughout the Valley because it relies on volunteers, something the Youngstown area is never short of.

Saturday’s house is located on Eskine Avenue in Boardman.

“All of the work that we do on the construction site is mostly done by volunteers,” said Habitat’s Kristina Nicholas.

Volunteers spent the day hanging dry wall, cutting wood and finishing the porch until about 3 p.m.

If you don’t have any construction tools or skills, Habitat will supply everything you need and show you how it all works.

“We supply all the hand tools. All you need to bring is some ambition and willingness to help others,” said construction manager Michael Ondrey.

The family this house is for is expected to move in sometime this fall.

If you would like to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, visit their website for all the information.