Warren JFK flips script in 2nd half for win over Crestview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team rallied from a 14 point halftime deficit to beat Crestview, 28-14 Saturday at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Rebels raced out to an early lead, on an 11 yard touchdown throw from Caleb Hill to Dylan Huff in the first quarter. They followed that up in the 2nd quarter, with a 15 yard touchdown run from Andrew Yannsens to make it 14-0 at the break.

But Kennedy was a completely different team in the second half. Isaac Hadley scored on the first play of the 3rd quarter, on a 54 yard touchdown run. QB Greg Valent found Alec Burzynski later in the quarter for a 21 yard touchdown, tying the game at 14.

After a fumble recovery, the Eagles cashed in, as Valent hit Hyland Burton for a 22 yard go-ahead touchdown. Valent would score again later on a 58 yard touchdown to ice things away for Kennedy.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 3-1 on the season, while Crestview drops to 2-2.

