YSU runs over Central Connecticut State in 59-9 win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State steamrolled its way to a win Saturday, rushing for nearly 500 yards in a 59-9 rout of Central Connecticut State at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins (2-1) racked up 496 rush yards, as four different players gained 80-plus yards.

Tevin McCaster led the way with 101 rush yards on eight carries, quarterback Nathan Mays had 96 yards on four carries, Christian Turner notched 91 yards on 11 attempts and Joe Alessi had 86 yards on 10 carries.

Ricky Davis also totaled 65 rush yards and two touchdowns. Mays scored two TDs as well, while McCaster, Turner, Alessi and Kuhn all scored one touchdown each.

In all, YSU — which led 31-0 at halftime and was sparked by McCaster’s 60-yard TD run — outgained Central Connecticut 630-264 in total yards.

Mays started in place of injured Penguins QB Hunter Wells and went 8 of 12 through the air for 111 yards.

YSU is off next weekend before returning to action on Sept. 30 when it hosts South Dakota State in a conference-opener.

Richmond sees action

After a federal court allowed YSU defensive lineman Ma’lik Richmond to play Saturday, he entered the game in the third quarter and finished with two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss.

Richmond — who was found guilty of rape as a juvenile — sued YSU earlier this week after school officials said he couldn’t play in games this season following protests when people found out he was on the team.

The court declined to block a judge’s decision to allow the 21-year-old Steubenville resident to play for YSU for at least the next 14 days.