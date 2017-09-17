Betty Jane Demine Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Betty Jane Demine, 73, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, early Sunday morning, September 17, 2017, at her residence.

She was born July 27, 1944 in Warren, a daughter of William Williams and Clara Bell (Foley) Williams Bastardo.

Betty spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Scott W. Demine on June 28, 1982. They shared 35 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Betty attended the Victory Christian Center Warren Campus. She enjoyed crafts and listening to gospel music. She was also a prayer intercessor and she loved animals, especially her cats.

Besides her husband, Betty is survived by a son, Joseph S. Demine, at home; a brother, Ralph Kurrie, of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Edward Danko; cousins, Edward (Ann) Foley and their sons, David and Eddie and numerous other beloved cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Leo Bastardo; a sister, Cecilla Danko and an aunt, Thelma Foley.

Betty’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Denise Stigliano, for all of the kindness and care she showed to Betty.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Mikel Lagaras officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will take place in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to Angels For Animals, in Betty’s memory.

Condolences can be sent to the Demine family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.