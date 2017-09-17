Calvin “Cal” Russell Carlton Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Calvin “Cal” Russell Carlton, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 while at home and under Hospice Care, following a period of declining health. He was 74.

Cal was born March 19, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son to Everett Hugh and Frances Hazel (King) Carlton.

Self was forgotten the day that Calvin left his home to defend our flag and to help keep our country free. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged from his duties.

On July 30, 1966, he married the former Ella Virginia Phillips and together they started a family. Born to this union where two children, Christian and Shanon Marie.

He supported his young family by working as an electrician for former Copperweld Steel, Warren, as well as offshore with the Shell Oil Corporation.

In his spare time, he was an “HO” model train builder and enthusiast.

Survivors include his wife, Ella; his son, Christian “Chris” Carlton (Veronica) of Queen Creek, Arizona; his grandchildren, Nicholas Carlton, Eve Carlton, Jason Bower, Bryan Carlton, and Megan Carlton; his great-grandson, Calvin Carlton and his brothers, Ted Carlton (Grace), Ashville, North Carolina, John Carlton (Joni), Townsend, Montana and Marty Carlton (Cindy), Anchorage, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Shanon Marie Bower and by his sister, Frances Jean Semple.

A celebration of life service will be planned and announced for a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

