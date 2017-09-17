Canfield crime activity: Man charged with drunk driving with son in car

Related Coverage Canfield crime activity: Indiana man arrested on warrant for reckless homicide

Monday, Sept. 4

N. Broad Street, Joseph Sheffar, 32, of Poland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two headlights required.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Glenview Rd., two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

W. Main St., Shayne Clapper, 23, of North Jackson, arrested on a warrant out of New Castle and charged with driving under suspension and two headlights required.

Thursday, Sept. 7

1:30 p.m. – 200 block of Glenview Rd., Dennis Briceland, 58, of Salem, arrested and charged with theft. A man told police someone stole a turkey fryer that he had in his yard with a “for sale” sign next to it. Police said surveillance video showed a man in a green and white service truck take the fryer, as well as the sign. Briceland admitted to taking the fryer but told police he thought it was free and offered to pay for it, according to a police report.

Friday, Sept. 8

11:00 p.m. – E. Main St. and Elizabeth Pl., Harley Champlin, Jr., 38, of Warren, arrested and charged with OVI refusal, child endangering, driving under suspension, and a marked lanes violation. Police said Champlin was pulled over with his 13-year-old son in the car. He was driving under an OVI license suspension and appeared to be intoxicated, according to police. He admitted to drinking four beers and had a blood-alcohol content of .190, double the legal limit, during a portable breath test, according to a police report. Champlin was arrested and relatives came to pick up the boy.

Sunday, Sept. 10

State Route 46, Destiny Pacheco, 22, of Follansbee, WV, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Breonne Davis, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation in Niles.

