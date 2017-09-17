East Liverpool teen battling cancer has a growing special collection

Gavin Campbell, 15, is collecting police department patches from all over the U.S. after help from EL police

By Published: Updated:
Gavin's just 15-years-old, so he still has several years before he can make that happen. In the meantime, Gavin has a fight on his hands.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Becoming a police officer is a dream of East Liverpool’s Gavin Campbell.

Gavin’s just 15-years-old, so he still has several years before he can make that happen. In the meantime, Gavin has a fight on his hands.

“He was diagnosed with cancer back in November — with Ewing’s sarcoma,” his father Michael Campbell said Saturday at a fundraiser for Gavin. “We found a spot on his right arm that looked like a blood blister.”

Gavin’s story recently got the nation’s attention.

Upon hearing about his situation, East Liverpool Police decided they wanted to help Gavin out in a fun way.

Gavin had already started a small collection of patches from different departments around the area. But his local department took to social media to get his collection some attention from all over the U.S.

“There’s a lot!” Gavin said. “There’s one from Florida and New York and Washington DC.”

“We’ll need a dump truck before it’s all said and done!” Michael Campbell said. “We just were notified that we’re supposed to get more. More police departments are hearing the story from all over the country and want to bless Gavin.”

As for his newfound fame…

“It’s crazy,” Gavin says.

Gavin’s still deciding what he’s going to do with all of the patches. But he says he’s thinking about sewing them onto a police shirt he was given or framing them.

To support Gavin in his fight, check out the Team Gavin Facebook page here.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s