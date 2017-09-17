East Liverpool teen battling cancer has a growing special collection

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Becoming a police officer is a dream of East Liverpool’s Gavin Campbell.

Gavin’s just 15-years-old, so he still has several years before he can make that happen. In the meantime, Gavin has a fight on his hands.

“He was diagnosed with cancer back in November — with Ewing’s sarcoma,” his father Michael Campbell said Saturday at a fundraiser for Gavin. “We found a spot on his right arm that looked like a blood blister.”

Gavin’s story recently got the nation’s attention.

Upon hearing about his situation, East Liverpool Police decided they wanted to help Gavin out in a fun way.

Gavin had already started a small collection of patches from different departments around the area. But his local department took to social media to get his collection some attention from all over the U.S.

“There’s a lot!” Gavin said. “There’s one from Florida and New York and Washington DC.”

“We’ll need a dump truck before it’s all said and done!” Michael Campbell said. “We just were notified that we’re supposed to get more. More police departments are hearing the story from all over the country and want to bless Gavin.”

As for his newfound fame…

“It’s crazy,” Gavin says.

Gavin’s still deciding what he’s going to do with all of the patches. But he says he’s thinking about sewing them onto a police shirt he was given or framing them.

