Georgia Tech student with knife killed by campus police

ATLANTA (AP) – Campus police shot and killed a Georgia Tech student who they say was advancing on officers with a knife.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 21-year-old Scott Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.

The fourth-year computer engineering student from Lilburn used the name “Scout,” and the pronouns “they” and “them” to “him” or “her.” President of the campus Pride Alliance, Schultz wrote on its website, “I’m bisexual, nonbinary and intersex.”

Mother Lynne Schultz tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Schultz was a brilliant student despite numerous medical issues including depression, and had twice attempted suicide.

