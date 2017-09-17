Helen Ruth (Burns) Rodu Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Helen Ruth Rodu, 89, formerly of Lisbon, went home to be with the Lord at 9:25 a.m. Sunday morning, September 17 at the Masonic Village in Sewickley, Pennsylvania following a lengthy illness.

Helen was born January 13, 1928 in Darlington, Pennsylvania to the late Worthy and Vercil (Mahon) Burns.

She graduated from East Palestine High School as valedictorian of the class of 1945.

In 1948 she married John Rodu, who preceded her in death in 1985.

Helen had a servant’s heart, always making herself available to her family, friends and community. She served as an elder and as Clerk of Session at the First (now New Lisbon) Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in the women’s association for many years.

For over 25 years she worked at Bank One, originally Farmers National Bank.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Brad and his wife, Portia of Louisville, Kentucky and Mark and his wife, Jacquie of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom she treasured.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Foltz.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church.

The burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut St., Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements are being made by the Weber Funeral Home.

