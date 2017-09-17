Howland graduate Tanner Scott joins Orioles team

Scott went 0-2 with a 2.2 ERA in 24 Starts at Double-A Bowie. He struck out 87 and walked 46 in 69 innings.

NEW YORK, NY (WKBN) – Howland High School graduate Tanner Scott joined the Orioles in New York on Saturday morning and is expected to be added to the active roster prior to Sunday’s finale against the Yankees, according to MLB.com.

Scott, a hard-throwing lefty, will pitch in the Arizona Fall League. He’ll routinely hit 100 mph while sitting at 95-99, MLB.com says.

In July, Scott participated in the USA- World Futures All-Star Game.

USA beat World 7-6.

This year, Scott went 0-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 24 Starts at Double-A Bowie this season. He struck out 87 and walked 46 in 69 innings, according to MLB.com

 

