Judy M. Jakubek Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Earlynne Bartley officiating, for Judy M. Jakubek, 78, who passed away Sunday morning, September 17 at her home.

Judy was born August 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert W. and Wilma G. Decker Mahaffey.

She was a 1957 graduate of North High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Judy worked in the Car Title Department in the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts Office for several years. She also worked as a production operator at Easco Dybrook and then Michigan Hanger, from where she retired.

Judy was a member of Struthers United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed dancing and listening to Motown and country western music. Judy enjoyed animals and going to Mill Creek Park. She loved baking and was famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls, banana cake and apple pie.

Judy will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Gary Pezzuolo of Edinburg; her son, Bill Jakubek, Jr., of Youngstown; her daughter, Kim Jakubek of Struthers; sister, Donna McDaniel of Struthers; brother, Robert L. (Sandy) Mahaffey of Girard; brother-in-law, Earlie Goad of Hickory, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Brooke (Andrew) Feit, Gary II (Emily) Pezzuolo, Blair Pezzuolo and Julie Jakubek; her great-grandchildren, Janessa Virola, Milana Feit and Lillian Pezzuolo; her special niece, Linda and Matt Pittmann; three dear friends, Anita Kupec, Rosalyn Hamilton and Geri Lewis and a host of nieces and nephews, who she deeply loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter and her sister, Carol Goad.

The Jakubek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

Judy’s family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Chahine and staff, Dr. Joseph Gallo and staff, Dr. Anthony Cutrona, Hospice of the Valley and Tracie Penwell, RN, for the excellent care, love and compassion they gave to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, the Jakubek family requests donations be made to Westside Cats on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown in Judy’s name.