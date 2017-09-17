Kluber, Indians edge Royals 3-2, celebrate AL Central title

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer as the Cleveland Indians celebrated a division title.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Corey Kluber pushed to the front of the Cy Young race with another dominant start and Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer as the Cleveland Indians celebrated a division title and edged the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday.

Kluber (17-4), who has lost once since July 4, allowed three singles in seven innings and has not given up a run in 22 straight innings.

Encarnacion homered in the fourth off Danny Duffy (8-9) as the Indians improved to 33-5 since Aug. 11 despite getting only three hits.

The Royals closed to 3-2 in the eighth on a two-out, two-run single by Brandon Moss off Tyler Olson. Cody Allen finished the inning and then worked out of a two-on jam in the ninth for his 28th save.

Before the game, Cleveland raised a flag to commemorate its second straight AL Central title. The team officially clinched Saturday night when second-place Minnesota lost to Toronto.

