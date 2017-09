WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sent to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle crash late Saturday night in Warren.

A man crashed his ATV into a concrete barrier and was found lying in a roadway just before midnight, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

The crash happened on Dana Street Northeast near Paige Avenue Northeast.

The dispatch report said the man was sent to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for critical injuries.

