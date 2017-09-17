Maxine (Clegg) Martin Obituary

September 17, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published:
Maxine (Clegg) Martin, Brookfield, Ohio - obit

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Maxine (Clegg) Martin, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

She was born on October 23, 1923.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC and are pending at this time.