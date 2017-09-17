Niles rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 3 with serious injuries

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in one death and three serious injuries on Sunday around 1 a.m.

A 1991 Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old from Austintown was traveling on Belmont Avenue when it lost control going over a set of railroad tracks.

The Jeep went off the left side of the road and flipped.

Thomas Bowers, 19, of North Jackson, died at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle.

There were five occupants total in the car.

James Geidner, 19, of Youngstown, was wearing a seatbelt and was treated and released at the scene.

The three other occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released, as troopers are waiting to notify family members.

Charges are pending. The traffic crash remains under investigation.