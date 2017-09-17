Ohio State student killed in apparent murder-suicide at luxury apartment community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police spent several hours investigating at a luxury apartment community in north Columbus after two bodies were found on the property early Sunday morning.

Police identified the two people as Heather Campbell, 22, and Kyle Lafferty, 25.

Detectives said it all happened inside of a first-floor apartment at Taylor House Luxury Community. Sergeant Dave Sicilian told NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery that police received a call around 2:30am Sunday morning from a woman who was concerned about her female friend so she went to check on her.

“She’s the one who actually found them and then she notified us and patrol officers came out to the scene and we started our investigation from there. A murder-suicide. It appears that the male murdered the female and then turned a firearm on himself,” said Sgt. Sicilian.

Neighbors were in shock when they heard what happened.

“That’s nuts, that’s completely nuts. That’s really, that’s even sad because they’re so young and they have so much so much more life to live so yeah that’s terrible to hear,” said Mwanza Wamulumba.

Police spent hours investigating and trying to speak with neighbors. Sergeant Sicilian added a neighbor told police they heard something, possibly a gunshot, and loud voices that may have been some sort of argument.

“A domestic-related situation that resulted in these deaths,” Sergeant Sicilian.

“Oh my God, yeah but those I feel like those are the biggest problems the domestic disputes because you can’t really ever tailor them unless you’re the one living with them so I wish the best for their families and friends but that’s really sad to hear for this community,” Wamulumba said.

Campbell was a student at Ohio State University. The university released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy. Heather Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Counseling is available for those students in our community who need support by calling 614-292-5766.”