Rushton has the Leopards on a two-game winning streak

Liberty will play host to Memorial on Friday.

Liberty Leopards High School Football - Youngstown, OH.

2017 Liberty Football Stats
Through Week 4
Coach: Chet Allen
Record: 2-2

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 27.0
Total Offense: 319.0
Scoring Defense: 19.3

Individual Stats
Passing
Dra Rushton – 389 yards, 53.5% (23-43), 3 TDs

Rushing
Dra Rushton – 423 yards, 9.0 avg, 7 TDs
Brian Maddox – 217 yards, 7.8 avg, 3 TDs

Receiving
Capone Haywood – 13 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs
Quaishon Campbell – 4 catches, 160 yards

Tackles
Chris Edmonds – 34
Tobias Brantley – 29

Quarterback Sacks
Chris Edmonds – 6.0
Simi Moananu – 2.0

Interceptions
Quaishon Campbell – 1
Tobias Brantley – 1
Capone Haywood – 1

