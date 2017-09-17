Rushton has the Leopards on a two-game winning streak

2017 Liberty Football Stats
Through Week 4
Coach: Chet Allen
Record: 2-2
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 27.0
Total Offense: 319.0
Scoring Defense: 19.3
Individual Stats
Passing
Dra Rushton – 389 yards, 53.5% (23-43), 3 TDs
Rushing
Dra Rushton – 423 yards, 9.0 avg, 7 TDs
Brian Maddox – 217 yards, 7.8 avg, 3 TDs
Receiving
Capone Haywood – 13 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs
Quaishon Campbell – 4 catches, 160 yards
Tackles
Chris Edmonds – 34
Tobias Brantley – 29
Quarterback Sacks
Chris Edmonds – 6.0
Simi Moananu – 2.0
Interceptions
Quaishon Campbell – 1
Tobias Brantley – 1
Capone Haywood – 1