Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated shower Monday

For the start of the work week the heat is going to continue. Highs will be in the 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Monday but most of us will stay dry for most of the day. The chance for a shower will continue into Tuesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly Cloudy.

Low: 62

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 82

Monday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 81

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59