Storm Team 27: Staying warm to wrap up the weekend

The warm temperatures are sticking around to wrap up the weekend. Highs will return to the lower 80s into the afternoon. Slight rain chances return to start the workweek and will stick around through Wednesday. The 80s are sticking around into next weekend.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 81

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 81 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 61

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60