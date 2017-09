YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-4 weeks of the high school football season are in the books and we still have nine undefeated teams in the Valley, 6 in Ohio and 3 in Pennsylvania. As those teams gear up to try and improve to 5 and 0, we still have to take a look back at the week that was throughout the area. Sports Team 27 headed to 17 games this weekend and we took a look back and found the best of the best in this edition of our Top Plays of the Week.

