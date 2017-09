LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Newton Falls ended in Lordstown.

Just after one this morning, a Newton Falls officer tried to stop a car with Freddie Rutherford of Windham inside.

Rutherford drove off and led officers to Lordstown.

He got out of the car near Palmyra and Ernest Lyntz, where police caught him.

He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



WKBN is getting more information on this crash and will provide updates.