BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior linebacker Cole Pittman returns after finishing 2016 with 111 solo tackles, 46 assisted tackles, and six tackles for loss. He also had two sacks, an interception, and eight hurries.

Name: Cole Pittman

Position: Linebacker

Grade: Senior

School: West Branch Warriors

