MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Jarred Miller returns after carrying the ball 135 times for 822 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016. He also threw for 220 yards and had 36 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Name: Jarred Miller

Position: Defensive Back

Grade: Senior

School: Mineral Ridge Rams

