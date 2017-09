NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior linebacker Nick Scarl returns after recording 141 tackles in his junior season. He also finished 2016 with seven sacks, six forced fumbles, and five fumbles recovered.

Name: Nick Scarl

Position: Linebacker

Grade: Senior

School: Jackson-Milton Blue Jays

