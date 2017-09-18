910th Airlift Wing reservists say mission is a success

Courtesy of the Department of Defense// JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A group of Air Force Reserve ground support personnel, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, send off one of the 910th’s specially modified C-130 Hercules aircraft with an ‘O-H-I-O’ as the aircrew taxis the plane for takeoff from the Kelly Field Annex flightline here, Sept. 10, 2017. The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have requested the support of the 910th to treat potentially millions of affected acres for mosquito control purposes. Due to large amounts of standing, polluted water, the numbers of pest insects are increasing significantly. This situation is impacting first responders and recovery workers as clean-up and repair efforts continue. More than 90 Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen are working here to support the 910th’s mosquito control aerial spray operations including members of the 910th’s Aerial Spray Flight, Aerial Spray Maintenance Flight, Operations Support Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Wing Public Affairs Office. The 502nd Operations Support Squadron, based at the Kelly Field Annex, is also providing invaluable support to the aerial spray mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Reservists from the 910th Airlift Wing of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station said they’ve had tremendous success on their mission to spray for mosquitoes in eastern Texas following Harvey.

They have been flying missions for nearly a week and a half now, covering roughly 300,000 acres each night, spraying insecticide over areas affected by last month’s hurricane.

The local unit, which is the only one of its kind in the Department of Defense, was called in after state and federal authorities in Texas realized the scope of the problems was more than they could handle themselves.

910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown Air Reserve Station goes on aerial spray mission

