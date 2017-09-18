Alfred “Al” Francis Smith, Jr. Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Alfred “Al” Francis Smith, Jr., age 68, of North Jackson passed away at his home on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Born July 14, 1949 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was the son of Alfred F. and Anna Lee (Tallman) Smith, Sr.

Al worked in the paint department at General Motors for 33 years.

He enjoyed fishing and reading.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Peggy I. (Stillwagon) Smith; son, Terry and daughter, Becky (Timothy) Holsten and grandchildren, Aaron and Brooklyn.

Per his request there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001 or www.npca.org.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.