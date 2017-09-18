Big 22 contenders for week four

Austintown Fitch jumped out to an early lead at Harding and hung on for a 35-20 win on Friday. Joey Zielinkski and Jakari Lumsden each scored two TDs for the Falcons, while Kayron Adams scored three TDs for Harding.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have reached week five of the high school football regular season. Tonight we shine the spotlight on several individual standouts from week four that caught the attention of Sports Team 27.

We begin in Berlin Center, where it was another big day for the Blue Devils. Western Reserve Senior Quarterback Dominic Velasquez completed 7-8 passes against Sebring for 210 yards, and five touchdowns, as the Devils rolled over the Trojans, 68-0.

Youngstown East picked up win number one of the season…and the first as the reborn Golden Bears. The victory was due, in part, to Jawan Showers. The senior tailback scored and racked up 157 yards rushing against Niles.

Austintown Fitch ran wild against Warren Harding on Friday night with three players rushing for over 100 yards. Leading the way was senior Jakari Lumsden, who posted 138 yards and scored twice in the Falcons win.

Our biggest performance, came from 5’7″ Sophomore Morgan Clardy. The Girard tailback carried it just 5 times Friday night for 201 yards, and two touchdowns in the Indians 54-0 route of Champion. Girard is 4-0 with no signs of slowing down.

And, our player of the game from Friday night’s WKBN Game of the Week was Sharon Junior Jordan Wilson. The Tiger’s tailback carried the rock 16 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Sharon knocked off 6-time defending District Ten champ Hickory on high school football’s biggest stage.

