Browns QB Kizer said headache affected play in Sunday’s loss

Because he's gets chronic migraines, Kizer feared having one in a game.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said his vision was affected by a severe migraine headache in Sunday’s loss at Baltimore.

Kizer was removed from the game in the first quarter after coach Hue Jackson noticed something wasn’t right with the 21-year-old. Kizer returned midway through the third quarter. He threw three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

Kizer has suffered with migraines since he was a kid. He said the episodes “typically happen twice a year” and that he takes medication when he has an onset of symptoms. He said they can become so severe that it’s possible to experience numbness in his limbs and face.

Because he’s gets chronic migraines, Kizer feared having one in a game.

Jackson said the Browns were aware of Kizer’s medical background and they’re hopeful the headaches will not be an issue going forward.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s