Browns WR Corey Coleman breaks hand, having surgery

Coleman made one catch for 9 yards before getting hurt.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Corey Coleman
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his right hand during Sunday’s loss in Baltimore and is having surgery.

Coach Hue Jackson did not give a timetable on his return.

It’s the second straight season the 2016 first-round pick has broken the hand. Coleman got hurt trying to make a catch early in the fourth quarter

Coleman missed six games as a rookie after breaking his hand in practice. When he returned, he struggled to get up to speed and finished with 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns – hardly the numbers the Browns imagined when they selected him with the 15th overall pick.

Coleman made one catch for 9 yards before getting hurt.

His loss puts further stress on a thin receiving corps. Rashard Higgins led the Browns with nine catches for 75 yards Sunday after being signed off the practice squad.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s