Canfield & Fitch girls soccer end in tie

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield and Austintown Fitch played to a 2-2 tie Monday night in girls’ high school soccer action.

The Cardinals rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Brittany McFall and Lauren Dolak tallied first-half goals for the Falcons.

The Cardinals got on the board off Macey Malinkey’s corner kick that found the back of the net in the second half.

Canfield eventually tied the game at 2-2 off yet another Malinkey corner kick which was headed in by Chloe Kalina.

The Cardinals are ranked #6 in the latest OSSCA girls soccer state poll released on Monday.

