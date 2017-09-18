Canfield Girls Soccer stays at #6 in state poll

Howland is receiving votes in D-II

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield remains at #6 in the latest OSSCA girls soccer state poll released on Monday.

Howland is receiving votes in D-II.

GIRLS DIVISION I
1. Medina 8-0-1 96
2. Loveland 8-0-0 80
3. Strongsville 6-0-1 77
4. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls) 7-0-0 74
5. Pickerington North 8-0-0 65
6. Springboro 7-0-2 55
7. Perrysburg 6-0-1 37
8. Lincoln (Gahanna) 6-0-1 21
9. Beavercreek 5-1-1 17
10. Avon 6-0-2 15
Receiving votes: Notre Dame Academy (Toledo), Copley, Mason, Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse)

GIRLS DIVISION II
1. Archbishop Alter (Kettering) 7-0-0 100
2. Indian Hill (Cincinnati) 7-0-0 90
3. Madison (Mansfield) 7-1-0 60
4. Big Walnut (Sunbury) 4-2-2 56
5. Bay (Bay Village) 5-1-2 54
6. Canfield 4-0-1 48
7. Wapakoneta 10-0-0 40
8. Archbishop McNicholas (Cincinnati) 4-2-1 28
9. Granville 4-2-1 18
10. Fairfield Union (Lancaster) 7-0-0 13
Tippecanoe (Tipp City) 7-1-0 13
Receiving votes: Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills), Jonathan Alder (Plain City), Clear Fork (Bellville), Lake (Millbury), Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Cuyahoga Falls), Howland (Warren)

GIRLS DIVISION III
1. Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati) 6-1-0 98
2. Grandview Heights (Columbus) 7-0-0 88
3. Lehman Catholic (Sidney) 7-1-0 78
4. Chippewa (Doylestown) 5-0-2 55
5. Madeira (Cincinnati) 6-3-0 49
6. Archbold 6-0-0 48
7. Wheelersburg 8-0-0 32
8. Kirtland 4-3-1 28
9. West Liberty-Salem 7-0-0 27
10. Mansfield Christian School 7-1-0 17
Receiving votes: Columbus Academy (Gahanna), Lynchburg-Clay, Grand Valley (Orwell), Loudonville, Swanton, Elyria Catholic, Manchester (Akron), Worthington Christian School

