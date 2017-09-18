Connie A. Tennant Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Connie A. Tennant, formerly of Hadley Drive, Sharon, passed away at 6:34 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017, in St. Paul’s Home, West Salem Township. She was 86.

Mrs. Tennant was born June 25, 1931, in Greenville, a daughter of Thomas M. and Mary Jane (Ebbert) Gibbons.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School.

Prior to her marriage, she was a secretary at the former Sharon Steel Corp.

A homemaker, Connie was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Her husband of 51 years, Charles J. Tennant, whom she married March 21, 1953, passed away October 4, 2004.

Surviving are four children, Jane Rodgers, Sharon; Karen McCarthy and her husband, Michael, Hermitage; Christine McCarthy and her husband, Gerry, Wilmington, Massachusetts and Mark Tennant, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Jennifer Barris and her husband, Jay; Matthew McCarthy and his wife, Katelyn; Daniel McCarthy; Timothy McCarthy and Saule Duffy and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harper and Teagan.

She also leaves a sister, Jane Smith, a resident at St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage and two brothers, Thomas M. Gibbons and his wife, Marcia, St. Paul’s Home, West Salem Township and formerly of Hermitage and Robert E. Gibbons and his wife, Patti, San Antonio, Texas.

Besides her husband, Connie was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Bob Rodgers and a brother-in-law, Michael Smith.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ARC of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In honoring Connie’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Private service in St. Rose Cemetery chapel, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.