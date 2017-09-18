Donated supplies for Irma victims sent off from Mosquito Lake on truck

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A truck filled with supplies for victims of Hurricane Irma is now on its way to Florida.

Organizers closed the back hatches on the 53-foot trailer at Mosquito Lake Marina Monday morning and posed for a picture before sending the donations off with a police escort.

Hundreds of people chipped in to help fill the truck, bringing things like water, bleach, and canned food. They’re hoping to bring a little sunshine back to the Sunshine State.

Joe Sofchek said the Valley’s response to help those victims has been incredible.

“The first day, I didn’t think we would even come close to it then once it hit the news and everything, people just came out of the woodwork. It was just unbelievable.”

The donations will be delivered to the Southwest Ranches Fire Department near Fort Lauderdale.

