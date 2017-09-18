Flu shot clinics will be held throughout the county

Anyone who comes to get a flu shot needs to bring their insurance cards, driver's license, Medicaid and Medicare cards.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County District Board of Health will be holding flu shot clinics at various locations around the county. No appointment is necessary and anyone who comes to get a flu shot needs to bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406
  • Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Beaver Township Administration Building, 11999 South Ave. Ext., North Lima, Ohio
  • Monday, Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown, Ohio 44515
  • Wednesday, Oct. 4, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Goshen Township Administration Building, 14003 West South Range Rd. Salem, Ohio 44460
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Boardman Township Building, 8299 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Rd. Poland, Ohio 44514
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Struthers Mauthe Park 156 Smithfield Street, Struthers, Ohio 44471
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at Berlin Township Building, Weidenmier House, 15801 Akron-Canfield Rd.Berlin Center, Ohio 44401 and 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.  at
    Lake Milton Fire Station, 15980 Milton Ave. Lake Milton, Ohio 44429
  • Friday, Oct. 27 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.,  Green Township Administration Building, 12200 Lisbon Rd.Salem, Ohio 44460

Without proof of insurance, the Quadrivalent shot for those ages 6 months and up is $40, and the high dise Trivalent for those ages 65 years and up is $55.

