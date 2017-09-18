Former Ohio teacher accused of faking cancer, husband’s death

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former teacher at Westerville City Schools in central Ohio has been indicted by a grand jury for multiple counts. Westerville police say she forged documents, faking her husband’s death.

Investigators say in 2013, while Christine Gill was working for Westerville City Schools, she took a semester of paid leave, claiming her husband had a brain tumor.

According to investigators, she worked as a part-time teacher for Columbus City Schools while she was on paid leave from Westerville. Westerville police say she was able to take that semester off from Westerville City Schools because other teachers gave up their paid leave so Gill could still get a paycheck.

Investigators say Gill told school officials that her husband passed away.

They say she even provided signed documents as “proof” of his death. According to police, Gill forged her husband’s death certificate.

It turns out, he is still alive.

Investigators say Gill also faked having cancer.

She was indicted by the grand jury late last week and is being charged with one count of theft in office, two counts of tampering with records, and seven counts of forgery.

