Girard crime activity: Man suspected of vehicle break-ins arrested after chase

Sunday, Sept. 10

2:30 a.m. – 700 block of N. State St., an employee at Margherita’s Grille reported that the back window of her vehicle had been smashed while she was working in the restaurant. The woman suspected that the damage was done by a suspect who she is getting a protection order against, police said.

10:15 a.m. – 100 block of E. Main St., William McConnell, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Police said McConnell is a suspect in thefts from vehicles, and he was spotted trying to open door handles of cars in the area. Police said McConnell then ran from an officer who tried to stop him.

Monday, Sept. 11

11:19 p.m. – 300 block of E. Prospect St., a woman was taken to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose after her father found her on the floor of the bathroom. Police said needles and a drug kit were found nearby.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12:14 p.m. – 100 block of E. Kline St., a woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter was receiving provocative and pornographic letters from a 21-year-old man incarcerated in the Trumbull County Jail.

2:57 p.m. – 600 block of Forsythe Ave., police were called to the area after a man reported that he had been threatened by another man with a gun. Police said no weapon was found, and witnesses said the man who reported the incident started the argument. Police said the men were arguing about a vehicle in front of a driveway.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

5:42 p.m. – 100 block of Maple Dr., Belinda Courtney, cited for dogs running at large. A woman living down the street from Courtney said Courtney’s dog attacked her dog. A woman said the pit bull tried to bite her leg after she forced the dog to release its grip on the other dog.

Friday, Sept. 15

3:15 a.m. – 500 block of Park Ave., police received a report that three people riding bicycles in the area were tugging on car doors and had gotten into at least one vehicle. Police found that three vehicles appeared to have been rummaged through and a bicycle had been ditched in a wooded area north of N. Highland Avenue at Park Avenue.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: