Gloria Rita Tiberio Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Gloria Rita Tiberio, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away early Monday morning, September 18, at her home.

Gloria was born February 28, 1925, in Youngstown, the youngest of nine children born to the late Dominic and Lucy Guerriero Conti and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1943 graduate of East High School and worked for Stambaugh-Thompson and with her husband, who was the owner/operator of West Side Lanes.

Gloria was a member of St. Brendan Church, where she was active with bingo, the Lenten fish fries and with the Altar & Rosary Society, as well as many other church activities.

Mrs. Tiberio was an outstanding bowler, like her husband and was inducted into the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1989. Gloria was also inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame.

Gloria is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William J. and Annette Tiberio of Canfield; her daughter, Dolores Ann Ray of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Al) Chiaino, Jeremy Ray, Natalie Ray, Will (Hannah) Edwards, Jason Tiberio, Katie Tiberio and Nicole Tiberio; five great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Matthew Ray, Samantha and Lucas Edwards and Samuel Chiaino and a sister-in-law, Carmel Giambattista of Poland.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William “Willie” Tiberio; a daughter, Jeanne Edwards; five brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday, September 22 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Gloria will be laid to rest next to her husband.

