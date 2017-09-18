Jury orientation to begin with Youngstown murder suspect representing himself

Lance Hundley, accused of beating Erika Huff to death in 2015, faces a possible death sentence if he's convicted

Jury orientation is set to begin this Friday in the capital murder case of Lance Hundley. 

The Youngstown man was back in court Monday morning for another hearing. This time, he’s acting as his own lawyer for the first time since he was arrested almost two years ago.

Hundley is accused of beating Erika Huff to death inside her Youngstown home in November 2015. Prosecutors say he then attacked the woman’s mother with a hammer and set fire to the victim’s house to cover up the crimes.

He initially claimed he was insane at the time, only to later change his mind.

Hundley fired his two attorneys, and Monday, both men sat behind Hundley as he once again told the judge he wants to represent himself.

He faces a possible death sentence if he’s convicted in the case.

