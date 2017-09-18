Lakeview Boys Soccer moves up in state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview has moved up one spot to #4 in the latest OSSCA boys state soccer poll which was released on Monday.

Howland and South Range are both receiving votes in D-II.

BOYS DIVISION I

1. Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 6-0-0 100

2. Coffman (Dublin) 8-0-0 78

3. St. Ignatius (Cleveland) 6-1-1 71

4. Wadsworth 8-0-0 69

5. Beavercreek 5-0-2 57

6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) 6-0-2 51

7. Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse) 6-0-2 39

8. Anderson (Cincinnati) 7-1-0 32

9. Carroll (Dayton) 7-0-0 25

10. Medina 6-1-0 12

Receiving votes: Olmsted Falls, St. Charles Prep School (Columbus), St. Johns Jesuit (Toledo), Logan

BOYS DIVISION II

1. Revere (Richfield) 7-0-1 100

2. Rocky River 7-0-0 73

3. Archbishop Alter (Kettering) 5-1-2 64

4. Lakeview 7-0-0 61

5. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Cuyahoga Falls) 6-0-2 48

6. Wyoming (Cincinnati) 4-1-4 39

7. Kenton 8-0-0 37

8. Vermilion 7-0-0 35

9. Tippecanoe (Tipp City) 7-1-1 16

10. Archbishop McNicholas (Cincinnati) 4-3-3 13

River View (Warsaw) 8-0-0 13

Receiving votes: Alexander (Albany), Lexington, Hawken (Chesterland), Howland (Warren), Memorial (St. Marys), South Range (Canfield), Elida, Bellbrook

BOYS DIVISION III

1. Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati) 5-2-0 100

2. Ottawa Hills 9-0-1 84

3. Grandview Heights (Columbus) 5-0-2 82

4. Dayton Christian School 6-1-0 72

5. Independence 8-0-0 56

6. Madeira (Cincinnati) 7-2-1 41

7. Archbold 6-1-1 39

8. Worthington Christian School 4-3-1 37

9. Bethel (Tipp City) 5-1-1 19

10. Troy Christian School 5-1-1 7

Receiving votes: Mariemont (Cincinnati), The Wellington School (Columbus), Hiland (Berlin), Northwest (McDermott), Van Buren