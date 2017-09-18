Lawyers: Youngstown man accused of murder competent to stand trial

Terrell Martin
Arrested March 1 - Terrell Martin, 37, charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man facing murder and a slew of other charges will be able to stand trial later this year.

Terrell Martin has four pending cases against him, including aggravated murder in the shooting death of Zachary Howell.

The victim’s body was found inside a burned out SUV behind a house on the city’s east side in February.

Monday morning in court, lawyers for both sides agreed to accept a pair of competency evaluations performed on Martin — both say he is able to stand trial.

Besides the murder case, he’s facing separate cases on drug charges, assaulting a deputy and home invasion.

His first trial on the home invasion could come up later this year.

