Linda Elaine Westerfeld Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Linda Elaine Westerfeld, 68, passed away peacefully at 1:25 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 at her residence following a short illness.

She was born in Grayson, Kentucky on August 23, 1949 the only child of Beecher L. and Thelma (Barker) Barker.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and ETI Technical College.

Linda retired in 2016 after working 22 years as a medical transcriber at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She enjoyed golfing and crocheting.

Linda is survived by her husband, John H. Westerfeld whom she married on January 4, 1990; son, David Packard of Austintown and three grandchildren, Branden Packard of Youngstown, Noah Packard and Nicholas Packard both of Florida.

A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Rev. Douglas Brown of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church will officiate.

Committal services will be private at Kerr Cemetery.

