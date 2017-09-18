Mahoning County auditor releases new market values on real estate

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s auditor has released new fair market values for real estate in the county.

The values were determined as a result of an appraisal of each property, taking into consideration sales of comparable properties in the area. The values do not include other adjustments, such as for new construction or demolition, as those will be included in the final abstract in November.

Ohio law requires all county auditors to establish the value of real property once every six years. It defines “fair market value” as what the property would sell for in the market.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said property owners should be aware that an increase or decrease in property value does not mean that there will be a corresponding amount of increase or decrease in taxes. Meacham said the value will likely be used in the calculation or tax bills due next year, however.

Taxpayers can see their new property values on the county auditor’s website or by calling 330-740-2010.

Starting September 25, taxpayers can also call the Mahoning County Reappraisal Hotline at 330-740-2758 for further reappraisal information.

Informational sessions will be held if taxpayers want to discuss residential or agricultural property values with an appraiser, although an appointment is needed for commercial and industrial property owners. Those property owners can call 330-740-2578 to schedule an appointment.

Public hearings will be held on the following dates:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 10,11 and 12: Austintown Township Government Building, 82 Ohltown Rd., Austintown

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 17, 18 and 19: Milton Township Administration Building/Fire Station: 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 25, 26 and 27: Boardman Library, 7630 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 31 and November 2: Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. November 1: Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland