WORMS, Germany (WCMH) – Firefighters in Germany were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.

According to Feuerwehr Worms, it happened Friday morning. Firefighters were called to help get the man’s penis out of a 2.5 kg weight plate.

They said it took three hours to remove the weight using a grinder, saw, and hydraulic rescue tool.

Firefighters had a message for others, “Please do not imitate such actions!”