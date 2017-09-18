Mary Ellen Jones Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Mary Ellen Jones, 69, who passed away on Monday morning, September 18 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

Mary Ellen was born on July 29, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George A. and Ellen C. Manley Jones.

Mary Ellen was a lifelong area resident and worked for the City of Struthers for 30 years as the auditor and then worked in the tax office.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and was a former board member of the Struthers Federal Credit Union.

She also enjoyed gambling.

She leaves one brother, George “Bud” Jones of Austintown; a sister, Christine Stiver of Struthers; nephews and nieces, Chris (Jen) Jones, Shannon (Jacob) Keefe, Kimberly (Christopher) Swanson and Kenneth (Kelly) Stiver and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Ann Jones; sister-in-law, Linda Jones and brother-in-law, Ken Stiver.

Friends may call on Friday, September 22 three hours before the service from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.