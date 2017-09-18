Nearly 750 vehicles passed through Austintown OVI checkpoint

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Austintown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint on State Route 46, south of Mahoning Avenue.

A total of 749 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made two arrests for OVI.

In addition to that, the checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:

2 summonses for driving under suspension

2 summonses for curfew

1 citation for speed

1 citation for expired registration

1 citation for defective exhaust