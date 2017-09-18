Nearly 750 vehicles passed through Austintown OVI checkpoint

The checkpoint was held on State Route 46, south of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown

By Published: Updated:
OVI Checkpoint, DUI

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Austintown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint on State Route 46, south of Mahoning Avenue.

A total of 749 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made two arrests for OVI.

In addition to that, the checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:

  • 2 summonses for driving under suspension
  • 2 summonses for curfew
  • 1 citation for speed
  • 1 citation for expired registration
  • 1 citation for defective exhaust

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s