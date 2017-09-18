New Castle man critically injured in motorcycle accident

The Neshannock Police Department identified the victim as William Eckert

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on E. Maitland Lane.

The Neshannock Police Department identified the victim as William Eckert.

Police said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Eckert was traveling westbound on E. Maitland when he went off of the right side of the road, between Mooney Drive and Brook Drive.

Eckert was flown to Presbyterian UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh with critical injuries.

He was driving a Honda Street Cruiser, which was towed from the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

