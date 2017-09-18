Niles man killed in Ashtabula County crash

It is unclear how the horse ended up in the roadway, but the patrol said speed and alcohol might have been factors in the crash

By Published:
Ambulance

WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Justin Alkire was traveling east on Route 322 when he swerved to miss a horse carcass in the roadway and lost control, striking the horse and then overturned the Ford pickup he was driving.

Alkire died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Patrol.

A 16-year-old passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The teen was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear how the horse ended up in the roadway, but the patrol said speed and alcohol might have been factors in the crash.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s