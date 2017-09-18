Officials investigating why fish are dying at Pymatuning Lake

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission are investigating why fish are dying at Pymatuning Lake.

Mark Broughton, Pymatuning Park’s manager, said the fish kill at Pymatuning is lake-wide and about 200 fish have died.

A WKBN 27 First News producer was boating on the lake and saw several dead fish over the weekend. They were floating on the lake and washed up on shore.

Broughton said at this time, it is unknown what caused the death of the fish, but samples were taken and sent for testing.

There are currently no swimming or fishing restrictions at the lake.

WKBN will continue following this story for the latest developments. Check back here for updates on test results. 

