Ohio legislative proposals target distracted driving

House Bill 95 would make distracted driving a secondary offense with a maximum $100 fine

Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is as dangerous as impaired driving.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Legislature is considering two bills aimed at curbing distracted driving after records found that talking, texting and web surfing contributed to nearly 14,000 crashes in the state last year.

The Dayton Daily News reports House Bill 95 would make distracted driving a secondary offense with a maximum $100 fine.

House Bill 293 targets younger motorists by establishing a 9 p.m. curfew for driving unless accompanied by an adult and extending the learner’s permit period from six months to a year.

The bills come as traffic deaths increased nationally in 2015 following a five-decade trend of decreasing numbers.

A total of 35,092 people were killed nationally in 2015. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says close to 10 percent of those deaths occurred in accidents involving distracted drivers.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

