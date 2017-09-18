Police arrest man suspected of robberies in New Castle, Hermitage

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police have arrested suspect, wanted for several recent robberies in the area.

Eric Barbati, 22, faces charges for at least four robberies in the area, according to police.

On Sunday, officers were sent to investigate the robbery of Market 24 Service Station on E. Washington Street.

After identifying Barbati as a suspect, police went to his house and said he arrived 10 minutes later wearing the same clothing as the man involved in the robbery. A search of his home uncovered clothing used in prior robberies in Hermitage, New Wilmington and New Castle, according to police.

Police said Barbati admitted to robbing Market 24 on September 4 and 17 as well as Red Apple on August 31.

He’s being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a parole violation as well as on robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Charges are also pending in Hermitage and New Wilmington.

